Lucknow: A Hijab wearing woman in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow is taking on the perception that the Muslim veil restrains women from excelling in their respective fields. Syed Azmi Parveen, a Hijabi Muslim woman, who is popularly known as the “Burqa Avenger” for her passion of driving high end bikes says that no one among boys or girls can beat her in a competition in the town on a given day.

In an exclusive conversation wit ETV Bharat, Azmi, said that she has beaten 16 boys in a two-wheeler race competitions in the past. “I think women can excel in every field. Saying that hijab restrains you and lowers your confidence is absolutely wrong because I am confident in Hijab,” Azmi argued. She said that she drives the high end bikes “to dispel the notion that the hijab puts restraint on girls”. Furthermore, Azmi said that the Hijab was obligatory for Muslim women contrary to what the Karnataka high court recently ruled.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed all petitions filed by Muslim women to allow them enter the classroom in Hijab saying that wearing hijab was “not obligatory in Islam" thus upholding the state government's ban on hijab in educational institutions. Azmi said that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of hijab. “Our constitution gives the right to all girls and women to wear the clothes of their choice,” she said.

