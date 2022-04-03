Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Burnt fragments of a satellite believed to have been launched in New Zealand last night have been found in Ladbori village of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra giving rise to speculations that the satellite has crashed, officials said on Sunday.

Locals in Ladbori village heard a loud noise last night shortly after a purported “meteorite” was sighted in the sky at around 8 pm. The noise, which sounded like an aeroplane, was followed by a big explosion. Later, fragments of a satellite were found in the area.

Soon a team of astronomers were rushed to the spot, who concluded that the fragments are likely that of the satellite named 'Blacksky' launched from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand at 6:11 pm Indian time to an altitude of 430 km above the earth. A team of astronomers is investigating the matter.

