Jaipur: Armed miscreants have robbed 60 lakh and 1.5 kg of gold from the residence of a businessman in Jaipur after barging into his house late on Wednesday evening. Police said that the miscreants were posing as IT officers.

" Five robbers barged into the house of Satyanarayan Tambi in the Galta Gate police station area at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday by posing as IT officers and looted Rs 60 lakh in cash and 1.5 kg gold from the house at gunpoint after taping the mouths of the family members including Swamy's two daughters-in-law and their children," said Additional Police Commissioner Crime Ajay Pal Lamba.

Also read: Delhi girl gangraped by Instagram friend in Dholpur

Police sources said that Tambi was not home at the time the burglars entered the house, but he too was taken hostage once he returned home from work. They further revealed that by the time the family members freed one another the burglars fled from the spot with the cash and gold adding that the accused had also taken away the DVRs of the CCTVs in a bid to dodge the police. Police said that investigators are now looking for the footage of other CCTV cameras installed nearby to nab the burglars.

Ritu Tambi, the daughter-in-law of the businessman, said that masked miscreants entered the house armed with pistols, and knives when the family members were watching TV. Besides the jewellery kept in the lockers, the burglars also looted the one worn by the women and tied everyone's hands and feet with the clothes present in the house and fled towards Delhi Road, Tambi said.

While carrying out the robbery, the miscreants snatched the mobile phones of all the members of the victim's family and escaped after hiding the cell phones on the ground floor of the house itself. Satyanarayan Tambi said that the burglars threatened to shoot him and his family members before fleeing from the spot.