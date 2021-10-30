Ludhiana: An alleged burglar was shot dead during an exchange of fire with the security guard of a private gold finance company here on Saturday, police said.

His two accomplices managed to escape, they said, adding the incident took place in the thickly-populated Sunder Nagar colony of the district.

The manager of the firm, Muthoot Gold Finance, sustained bullet injuries. He was treated at a nearby hospital and was out of danger, according to police.

Three men barged into the firm in the morning in an alleged bid to loot, they said.

In the exchange of fire between them and the firm's security guard, one of the perpetrators died while the manager got injured, they explained.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the bullet fired from the guard's rifle killed the accused, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Dharmpal said, adding the two other accused escaped by climbing the roofs of houses adjacent to the building.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

PTI