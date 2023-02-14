Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Stiff resistance from his relatives failed to firm up his resolve to achieve the goal. A septuagenarian farmer, Sitaram Rajput, 74, hailing from Hadua village in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, dug up well in 18 months that, too, without government aid or assistance.

Another feather was added to Sitaram's cap, when cricketer VVS Laxman after noticing his remarkable feat, highlighted it on his Twitter handle. VVS Laxman's tweet about the indomitable spirit of farmer Sitaram catapulted him to the limelight. He became a source of inspiration for others overnight.

Now, government aid in the form of sprinkler pipes, a high-yielding variety of seeds and financial aid for taking up vermicomposting has begun pouring in. Officials from the district irrigation department and revenue circle have been making a beeline to his village to enquire about his requirements. Arrangements were made to provide him BPL card. Leading a bachelor's life, Sitaram's Identification Card (ID) was tagged with his nephew. Now, the process has begun to allot him a separate ID card.

Talking about his achievements, Sitaram said, "I dug up well on my own without any assistance, whereas two others (well) with the help of labourers. I didn't receive a grant from the State government for my feat. But tahsildar told me that a sum of Rs 2.20 lakhs has been earmarked for constructing the three wells. The money has arrived. I was also assured of a BPL card and other agricultural support. The three wells are kutcha structure and needed reinforcement with concrete and mortars."

"The Circle Officer of the revenue department visited the village to see my work. They took a measurement of the wells and a cost estimation for making it pucca construction was also prepared," said Sitaram. Recalling his experience when he started working on digging a well, Sitaram said, "My eldest brother and other villages always opposed my efforts. They never supported my cause. But, I was determined to achieve the mission. My relatives took away spade and other digging tools. But, they failed to dampen my resolve to arrange water for irrigating the farmland. After digging 22 feet underneath the ground, the water table was found, leaving me speechless. I was on cloud nine after seeing the water in the newly dug well."