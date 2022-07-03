Birmingham: Skipper Jasprit Bumrah held sway with a mesmerizing all-round performance, which included a world record feat with the bat and an incisive spell with the ball as India seized complete control from England on a rain-hit second day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Saturday.

Such was the power of Bumrah's all-round show (31 off 16 balls and 3/35) in his first appearance as India captain that it easily overshadowed Ravindra Jadeja's superbly constructed third Test hundred that took India to a commanding first innings score of 416.

England were in all sorts of trouble with half of the team back in the pavilion with the scoreboard reading a sorry 84 for 5 with the hosts 332 runs behind the visitors. In the first session, Stuart Broad must have had a feeling of 'deja vu' when he was literally butchered by the stand-in Indian captain, who scored 29 runs with the willow and also was gifted six extra runs to make it 35, highest ever in a single over in Test cricket.

Also read: Jadeja scores his second ton, Bumrah breaks world record in India's 416

In his first match at the helm as captain, Bumrah would have never thought that he would pip Brian Lara's maximum runs (28 runs) in a single Test match over, which remained intact for 18 years. George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj though had equalled the feat. Broad can't be faulted if he remembered that September, 2007 night in Durban, when Yuvraj Singh pummelled him for six sixes in an over. He got his 550th Test wicket on the day but by the end of it all, Bumrah had wiped that wry smile off his face.

When England came out to bat, the skipper had nicely warmed up and bowled a menacing first spell and for a change was rewarded for even putting his "foot wrong" on two occasions that resulted in additional deliveries which fetched him a couple of wickets. After two days of play, India held all the aces and look good to retain the Pataudi Trophy and stay in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

While India next play a Test series against Bangladesh in December, the second day in Edgbaston might have provided India with a realistic long-term captaincy option in traditional format as and when Rohit Sharma decides to call time on his Test career. Bumrah was good with his bowling changes, field placements and also DRS call of his own bowling. In all, a complete package in place. (PTI)