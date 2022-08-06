Bero (Ranchi): A swarm of Bumblebees' bite became fatal for two minor children aged two and seven years. The shocking incident was reported on Thursday at Mausibari village under Itki Police Station limits in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. Later, two siblings succumbed to bumblebee injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi on Friday.

Sajjad Alam stays in a rented house at Itki Mausibari locality of Ranchi, along with his family members. On Thursday, bumblebees invaded the house in which family members of Sajjad suffered injuries. Then they were rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi for treatment. Doctors attending to patients provided some medicines and later asked them to go back home, said sources.

But on Friday morning, their condition deteriorated. Once again, they were taken to Ranchi for treatment. While undergoing treatment at the hospital, two-year-old Miraha and seven-year-old Afan died. Meanwhile, Jameela, the mother of the deceased children, was sent home after treatment, while the middle brother, five-year-old Salman, whose condition was stated to be critical, added the source.