Mumbai: Shweta Singh, the main accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, who was arrested by the Mumbai Cyber police from Uttarakhand on Tuesday, will be produced before a Bandra court today, sources said.

"The procedure for her transit remand at Rudrapur police station is completed and she will be brought to Mumbai for production before the Bandra court," sources said.

The co-accused in the case, Vishal Kumar Jha, had been arrested by the Mumbai Cyber police from Bengaluru. He is an engineering student.

A third person was arrested by Mumbai cyber police from Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Cyber Police had, on Sunday, registered a case against the developers of the 'Bulli Bai' app and Twitter handles promoting it. An FIR against unknown persons was registered following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app hosted by the GitHub platform.

While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users. The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

