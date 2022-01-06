Dispur: Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team, is allegedly the main conspirator & creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub. He is also the main Twitter account holder of the app and he is being brought to Delhi, said DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra.

Bishnoi is the fourth person arrested in the Bulli Bai Case that involves targeting Muslim women online and attacking them. According to reports, a handle named Bulli Bai was created on Twitter a few days ago.

