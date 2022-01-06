Rudrapur: Mumbai Cyber police had arrested the prime accused in 'Bulli Bai App' case from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand last Tuesday. Now, a girl who is claiming to be the sister of the prime accused; has come forward in her defense.

The girl told media persons that 'her sister is innocent and became a victim of some conspiracy. She is mentally depressed also'.

"My elder sister who attained the age of 18 some time ago has been facing difficult times. We lost our mother due to cancer in 2011 and our father died of Covid last year."

"My sister never ventured out of her home till date. She lost her parents and now she was taken to Mumbai by the Cyber Police came as a bolt from the blue," said the girl.

She was falsely implicated in the case, said the girl, adding, "After losing her parents, my sister was spending maximum time browsing the mobile phone. She was surviving on Rs 3,000, the money she used to get under the welfare scheme of the Uttarakhand government. Besides, the compensation she got from the company where our father was working."

When the police took her to Mumbai, she didn't have a single penny. So, we arranged money for her, added the girl.