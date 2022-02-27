Chandigarh: Two bullet shells were found from a bus that took the Indian cricket team from the hotel to the PCA cricket stadium in Mohali. The shells were found by security personnel on Saturday during a security check. A police team rushed to the spot with the dog squad after receiving the information.

According to police sources, the Indian cricket team is staying at Hotel Lalit located in IT Park, Chandigarh from where they had to go by bus to the PCA Stadium in Mohali for practice. They further revealed that when the bus was being examined by the security staff, the fired bullet shells were found from its luggage box.

"The police team reached the spot as soon as the information about the shells was found. Thereafter, many top officials also reached the spot," they said adding that both the shells were seized and taken by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory team for investigation. The owner of the bus said that the bus had come from Jalandhar from a wedding ceremony. Police have started an investigation.

The test match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be held from March 4 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.