Srinagar: Police on Monday found a bullet-riddled body of a man, alleged to be a victim of group rivalry among terrorists, from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said here. The body of the 30-year-old man was found in an orchard at Narapora village, they added. A police spokesperson said the deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Nengroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district.

According to a preliminary investigation, Nengroo was abducted by unidentified people on Sunday night. The police spokesperson said a murder case was registered under the relevant sections of law. The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, who was a "waza" (Kashmiri cuisine chef) by profession, along with two more associates including an elderly man, was returning home from work in an autorickshaw. They were joined by another man, a baker by profession, along the way, the spokesperson said.

"Terrorists in a pickup van intercepted the autorickshaw at Aglar and abducted all the four passengers. The elderly man was released after they travelled a distance of two kilometres, followed by the release of two others near Kellar. However, Manzoor Ahmad was taken along by the abductors," he added. According to the police spokesperson, the 30-year-old man was killed by the terrorists due to a group rivalry.

"One of the brothers of the deceased -- Ashiq Nengroo -- is a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit and is presently in Pakistan. Another of his brothers, Abbas Nengroo, was an active terrorist who was killed in an encounter in 2014 in Pulwama, while another brother -- Reyaz Nengroo -- is in jail for his involvement in a Jammu terror attack case. He used to ferry terrorists from Jammu to the Kashmir valley in his trucks," the spokesperson said. He added that one of Reyaz Nengroo's trucks carrying three terrorists was intercepted at Jajar Kotli in Jammu and the three ultras were killed in an encounter. "The investigation of the case is going on. The terrorists involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt with strictly under law," the spokesperson said. (PTI)