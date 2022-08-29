New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A video has gone viral on social media platforms wherein Shivangi Dabas popularly known as Bullet Rani was purportedly shown picking a fight with a woman constable. The incident surfaced on Sunday and thereafter she was taken into custody by the police. It has also been learned from the sources that a case is likely to be filed against Shivangi for misbehaving with the woman policeman. Although the official confirmation from the police department on the matter has not arrived.

Shivangi Dabas also known as Bullet Rani has a huge fan following on social media circles and earlier also she hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It was alleged that she violated the traffic rules earlier also while making videos on the road.

Shivangi along with a friend was driving a car taking the wrong lane of a road in Ghaziabad and she was also shooting a video. In the meantime, a woman constable riding on a Scooty was heading home. Shivangi's vehicle scraped through the woman constable's Scooty to which the lady policeman objected. Then it was alleged that Shivangi misbehaved with the constable.

Thereafter, the woman constable called several other policemen. Shivangi was then taken into custody. On the other hand, Shivangi alleged that her mobile phone was smashed by the constable. Although the official confirmation from the police department on the matter is yet to be known.