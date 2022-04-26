Gwalior: Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said that “bulldozers are necessary” against Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants not just in Jahangirpuri but other places of the national capital.

Mishra, who was on a day's tour of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, blamed “a large number of Rohingya and Bangladeshi” immigrants for the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi in which clashes erupted during a religious procession. “Not just in Jahangirpuri, bulldozers are needed in other areas of Delhi including Seemapuri, Jamia, Khureji, and Inderlok. Bulldozers are needed wherever Bangladeshi and Rohingya have set up their bases,” Mishra said.

Hitting out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, the right-wing leader said the two parties “are seen standing with jihadis”. On the question of the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP over Delhi violence, he said that “earlier Kejriwal used to say that BJP has a hand in settling Rohingya Muslims. Why are they suffering when BJP government runs bulldozers on their homes?” Mishra also alleged that a girl had been a “victim of love jihad in Gwalior”.

The BJP leader also hit out at the Maharashtra government over the arrest of independent legislators Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana after they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Also read: Hazaribagh lynching case: BJP's Kapil Mishra detained at Ranchi airport, sent back to Delhi