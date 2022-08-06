Varanasi: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the 'Bulldozer Rakhi' eulogizing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's action against criminals, is in much demand in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal. Besides, Yogi, Modi Rakhis are also sought-after ahead of the festival. At the Dal market of Purvanchal, 'Bulldozer Rakhi' remains the centre of attraction, along with other Rakhis.

Also read: Man with CM Yogi's tattoo reaches Uttarakhand, wishes to meet him

Traders from far and wide are coming to buy the Rakhis. Mohammad Asif, a wholesaler at Dal Mandi, said that in the last 10 days, he has sold more than 100 boxes of such Rakhis with more orders still pouring in. Asif said they used to sell Rakhis in the name of film stars, but now the Modi and Yogi Rakhis are in demand. Another trader from Ayodhya said, “With women considering themselves safe under PM Modi and CM Yogi regimes, it has reflected in the sales in the market”.

Since PM Modi steered the BJP to power at the Centre in 2014, there is a certain craze among his followers with CM Yogi also beginning to appear in terms of fashion trends in the markets after his elevation to the CM post in 2017. The craze among his followers has further increased after his re-election earlier this year. Bulldozer has become a symbol of the Yogi government in UP with the authorities demolishing the houses of alleged criminals with the bulldozers.