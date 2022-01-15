Tiruchirappalli: Meenakshi Sundaram, a 30-year-old bull owner from the Srirangam area of Trichy district of Tamil Nadu died after he was hit by his own bull in the Jallikattu event on Saturday. Sundaram was rushed to the Trichy hospital in a life-threatening condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Thiruverumbur police have registered a case and investigating the incident.

Addressing the media, the Jallikattu organisers said that the bull owner Meenakshi Sundaram was leading his bull to the entrance of the event when the bull hit him on his stomach. When he started bleeding, he was rushed to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. This is the second death caused during the bull-taming competition in the state.

Bull owner died in Suriyur Jallikattu event

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was present at the Jallikattu event and encouraged the bull tamers in the competition. The organisers said due to Covid and Omicron scare, only 300 bull tamers who are registered are participating in the event have been advised to be fully vaccinated. Around 400 bulls takes part in the competition. The event was held with stringent COVID-19 safety precautions and a strong security arrangement by the police.

The district administration has insisted on a Covid negative certificate for the bull owners as well as the tamers. Several sponsors offered attractive prizes including gold coins, mixers, grinders and cooking vessels to encourage the participants. A strong police contingent is present at the Jallikattu venue.