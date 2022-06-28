Mumbai: A four-storey building collapsed in Kurla's Naik Nagar area here in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing one person and trapping around 20 to 25 people in rubbles. So far, ten of the trapped people have been rescued and are in a stable condition, while 12 others are feared trapped, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and are currently receiving treatment.

A fire brigade team as well as the police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was notified. A rescue operation was launched immediately and is currently underway. Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, a fire official told the sources.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also reached the spot later at night to oversee the rescue operations and informed that the building in concern was issued a notice, but people still continue to live there. "Our primary priority now is to rescue everyone. In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of around 4 such buildings that were issued notices so that the nearby people aren't troubled," he told a group of reporters.

Further expressing concerns over other such buildings on the verge of collapse in Mumbai, Thackeray said, "Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated immediately, otherwise such unfortunate incidents would continue to happen. It's now important to take action on other such matters as well."