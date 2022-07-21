Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a grisly incident, contractor Rajendra Prasad Pal was set on fire by builder friend Shailendra Shrivastava as the dispute arose between the duo over a sum of Rs 18 lakh, which was part of their shady business dealings. It is alleged that the builder doused the contractor's body with petrol and set him ablaze. On the other hand, the deceased's son alleged that "My father had lodged complaints with senior officers against the builder, but nothing tangible came out."

DCP Pramod Kumar briefing reporters

"Had the police arrested the accused builder, my father's life could have been saved. But, police didn't pay attention to the warnings," alleged Arvind, the deceased's son. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night. The badly burnt contractor Rajendra Pal was rushed to the hospital and after battling for life for at least four hours, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Before his death, the contractor Rajendra had told his family that he was thrashed mercilessly by the builder Shailendra and thereafter he was set on fire. Taking serious note of the matter, the police swung into action and arrested the accused builder.

Read: Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

DCP, East, Pramod Kumar, confirmed the incident, "The accused contractor Shailendra Shrivastava has been arrested. The accused had a monetary dispute with his contractor friend. We have received a complaint in the matter and the case was registered. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries."