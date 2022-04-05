Nanded (Maharashtra): A popular property builder in Nanded, Sanjay Biyani, was shot dead in front of his house on Tuesday by two unidentified gunmen on a bike. The attack also injured Biyani's driver though he managed to survive. The builder himself was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital immediately but succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Tuesday, taking the entire city by surprise. Security around Biyani's house in Naik Nagar area has been beefed up. The officials have launched a probe and are investigating the matter to identify the assailants as well as the motive of the murder. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, presenting itself as a chief chunk of proof to lead the probe.

The police suspect that the murder was in relation to a ransom threat that had heated things up between Biyani and an infamous gangster in the city. Initial investigation also suggests that Biyani had received death threats from this notorious gangster last year, though the builder had put up a tough face against him. Followed by the threat, the builder had also hired bodyguards but relieved them just a few days back considering that the danger was averted.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among other builders and traders in the city. The trader unions and other people in Nanded mourned the death and protested against the crime by keeping the shops closed for a day.

