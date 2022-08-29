Mumbai: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his undue social media posts and the observations he makes in them. The eloquent industrialist recently came up with an innovative idea for boosting tree plantation in the country.

Build tree tunnels beside rural roads suggests Anand Mahindra to Nitin Gadkari

Retweeting a video of a tree tunnel- trees being planted in rows on both sides of a road which is often called a tree tunnel, Mahindra urged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to whether trees can be planted on both sides of the new rural roads being built by the Government in a similar fashion.

Also read: Meet Shivpujan, the man who built the indigenous 'Ferrari' that impressed Anand Mahindra

"I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these tunnels on the new rural roads you are building?" tweeted Mahindra. The tweet has gone viral and so father garnered 46,000 likes on twitter.

His tweet generated a variety of responses from twitter users. While one of them posted a video of a tree tunnel in Pilbhit, several others drew his attention to the issue of potholes on roads.