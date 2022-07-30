Srinagar: Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra began on Friday amid tight security. The first batch of 1,007 pilgrims was accorded a warm welcome at the yatra station in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. The batch was received by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajouri Vikas Kundal. The pilgrims included 600 males, 395 females and 12 children. Officers, who were present on the occasion include DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, ADDC, Pawan Kumar, ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh, ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria, AD FCS&CA, Arief Lone and other officers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police checked the facilities for the brief stay of the pilgrims at the yatra station, including drinking water, power supply, toilet, langer facilities, sanitation, medicare and security. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and successful conduct of the Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra. He asked the officers concerned to take steps to provide all amenities so that the yatris don't feel inconvenience during their journey.