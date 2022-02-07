New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. A discussion was underway in both the houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and during this, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many MPs of opposition parties criticized the Narendra Modi-led Central government fiercely on the floor of the House.

Starting the discussion on behalf of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had fiercely targeted the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader has accused the Modi government of ending employment opportunities in the country, eliminating small and medium industries, increasing the inequality gap between the poor and the rich, posing a serious threat to national security due to "wrong policies" on China and Pakistan border.

Besides making allegations, questions were also raised on the economic, industrial, strategic, foreign, internal and external security policies of the government. Rahul Gandhi had also made a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over the issues related to federalism and constitutional institutions. Slamming the government, he also said that the UPA government had brought 27 crore people out of poverty during its 10-year tenure while the NDA government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty.

In the Rajya Sabha too, MPs of all opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, RJD had targeted the policies of the Modi government in the first week of the budget session. The debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address lasted for over 12 hours. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha last week clocked 100 per cent productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing Budget session in the absence of any adjournments.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the Joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

On the increasing exports of the country, the President said, "India's foreign exchange reserves today exceed 630 billion dollars. Our exports have also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rupees 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020."