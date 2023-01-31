Hyderabad: The Budget session of Parliament begins today with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses. The maiden address of Murmu will essentially highlight the government's achievements and policy priorities.

The joint-sitting will begin at 11am and the Budget session will have 27 sittings overall in two parts. The government's priority will be to seek approval on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Finance Bill.

The Opposition is expected to corner the Union government on a host of issues. The Adani-Hindenburg row and the possible impact it might have on the PSU banks and the LIC, rationale behind banning the BBC's documentary “India: The Modi Question”, demand for a nationwide caste-based economic census and debate on the women's reservation bill, are expected to raise the heat in the Parliament.

Budget-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget to Lok Sabha. It will be the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 General Elections on Feb. 1. The Economic Survey will be tabled today after the President's address.

Bills-The ruling dispensation will bring around 36 bills during the session. Four of them related to the budgetary exercise. The session will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.

Millet menu- Parliamentarians will be able to savour new millet-based menus when they take a break from the session. From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi -- these food items made of millets will now be served at Parliament House canteens.

With the government promoting the use of millets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving the dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni. The millet menu will be available for the Parliament staff and visitors.