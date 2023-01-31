New Delhi: Lok Sabha begins after President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses, earlier in the day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Lower House after the session began around 12.50 pm. The session was adjourned after paying respects to the former members who passed away and the House also congratulated the under-19 team women's team for lifting the inaugural T20 ICC worldcup.