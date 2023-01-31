New Delhi: Budget Session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Tuesday.

He was speaking to the media in front of the Parliament ahead of the maiden address by the President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time, he said.

There is hope and expectation everywhere. This is an important day. Present president will address the joint houses of the parliament. Her speech is a pride to the constitution of India, pride to democracy. This is an honour to all the women of the country. This is an honour to the tradition of the tribal community of the country, Modi said.

It has been our tradition that any member who is speaking for the first time has got the support and honour of the other members of the house. This has been our tradition. For the President also this is the first occasion when she will address the honourable members of the house. So, I – on behalf of all the members of the House, expect that it becomes memorable moment for her, Modi added.

In this changed situation of the world, the budget is being closely watched by the world. In this precarious financial condition, the budget will not only try to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country but it will also become a hope for the world and Nirmala ji will surely fulfil the aspirations, the PM said.

Indian first, citizens first and we will carry forward the dreams. There will be conflict but there will be development also, Modi said and added that he hopes all the members will bear this in mind while participating in the President's address.