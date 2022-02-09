New Delhi: Tearing into the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, senior Congress MP Kapil Sibal said that the Budget has words such as "digital" and "green", but does not mention words such as "poverty" and "food security."

" Is the Budget for people who purchase airports... You are looking at the skies whereas you should look at the ground," said Sibal.

Alleging that the Budget is devoid of any long-term planning, Sibal said that Universities and not industries can create wealth.

"Wealth is created by Universities and never by industries. It is extremely difficult to create wealth unless investment is made in the University system to create IPs... I have experienced Rahu Kal, instead of Amrit Kaal since 2014," said Sibal.