New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday keeping the focus majorly upon the infrastructural reforms. This included the announcement of 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains the government plans to manufacture in the next three years.

"Four hundred new generation Vande Bharat Express trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed during the time period of next three years," Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech. Apart from this, the railway sector will also witness 100 Gati Shakti Cargo terminals for multi-modal logistics facilities will be developed during the same period.

This comes as a part of India’s new blueprint of infrastructure growth, PM Gati Shakti Masterplan, which will have the focus on its seven 'engines' including roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways, logistics infra, and public transport. The Union Minister said that innovative ways of financing and faster implementation will be encouraged for building a metro system of appropriate type at scale.

"Two thousand kilometres of rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation," the minister announced. Indian Railways, she said, has also been given a task to develop new products and efficient logistic services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises, besides taking the lead in the integration of the postal and railway networks to provide seamless solutions. "One Station, One Product concept will be popularized," the minister said.

Last year, Sitharaman had announced a massive fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the national transporter. Out of this, Rs 1.07 lakh crore was supposed to be the capital expenditure for Railways.

