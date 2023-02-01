New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. On the health front, the FM said the budget promises new nursing colleges to enhanced ICMR facilities.

She also said that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2015. “157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-locations with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014,” Sitharaman said.

The government also plans to implement a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. In medical research, all ICMR labs will have facilities for research by public and private medical facilities. All Centres of Excellence will have new programmes to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals.

"Facilities in select Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will be made available for research by public and private medical colleges," the finance minister said. In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government had allocated Rs 86,200 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, nearly 16.5 per cent increase in comparison to INR 73,932 cr in FY 2020-21.

The increased allocation was driven by centrally sponsored public health schemes to continue building sustainable healthcare infrastructure and ensure system preparedness to handle increasing healthcare needs of the country. A key expectation of the healthcare sector from the Budget 2023 is an increase in expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, something the government has heeded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had recently submitted suggestions to the government for the Budget. The IMA had submitted overall twelve suggestions for the Budget. Some of them included: Universal access to Health including safe water, sanitation, nutrition, primary education as well as eradication of poverty is a cornerstone in the path to the wellness of a society and nation. Conceptualizing good Governance to attain the wellness of a people could mean clubbing together these services (clinical, public health and social determinants) under one roof. At least drinking water, sanitation and poverty alleviation should be clubbed with Health as Ministry for wellness.