Budgam: Vijay Kumar, the Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone informed on Monday that the case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla in Budgam district of Central Kashmir turned out to be an act of terror, abduction, and murder. Vijay Kumar added that the soldier of the said territorial Army was killed by the militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The IGP informed that one associate of the militant organization has been arrested while three others have been identified and they will be soon dealt with under the law.

The police informed that on March 6, a local soldier from Lakhripura Khag went missing and his body was found a few days ago in a mysterious condition in the Lebern Khag area, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The investigation has revealed that the said soldier Sameer Ahmed Mullah, son of Muhammad Yaqub Mullah, resident of Lakhripura Khag had been working in the Territorial Army since 2017 and had come to his native village on holiday.

According to the investigation, the said military officer was abducted and killed by unknown persons. Police investigated the case from all angles and found that the soldier had been abducted and killed by militants.

The military officer Sameer Ahmed Mulla was recruited as a controversial driver in the Territorial Army in 2017 and took Major Leetul Gogoi to a local minor girl in a hotel in Srinagar on May 23, 2018. The court-martial on May 5, 2019, had held Gogoi and his driver Sameer Malla guilty of "fraternising" with a local woman in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in the operational area."

