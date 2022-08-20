Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two individuals involved in a grenade blast at Gopalpora of Badgam district on Independence Day in which a man belonging to a minority community was severely injured and was shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment. The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Ahmed Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, and Altaf Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmed.

According to sources, after the incident of a grenade blast, FIR number 147/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Chadoora Police Station. Senior Police Officers visited the spot and investigated the scene of the crime. During the investigation, CCTV footage was collected which revealed that two scooty-borne suspects were involved in the grenade lobbing incident. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at their places.

"Budgam Police cracked grenade lobbing incident at Gopalpora on August 15 in which one person from the minority community was seriously injured. 2 Hybrid terrorists of LeT namely Sahil Wani and Altaf Farooq were arrested. Vehicle used by terrorists was also seized. An investigation is going on," a police spokesperson said.