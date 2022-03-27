Srinagar: The brother of a special police officer (SPO), who was injured in firing by terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

Terrorists on Saturday shot dead SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam. In the firing incident, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries. Jan was taken to SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where he succumbed on Sunday, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan. Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom and prayers for a speedy recovery of Umar. "Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," he tweeted. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the incident.

