New Delhi: Welcoming the delegation from Mongolia, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India and Mongolia share civilisational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties. "The common values and ideals of democracy and freedom strengthen our bonds. As Mongolia’s ‘third neighbour’ and ‘spiritual neighbour’, India looking forward to continued cooperation to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Mongolia." He exuded confidence that this visit would add to the vibrancy of their bilateral relationship.

A Parliamentary delegation from Mongolia led by Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The President said that Buddhism is a special connection between India and Mongolia. He noted that India’s National Mission for Manuscripts has undertaken to print Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts. He also pointed out that India is extending assistance for the digitization of Buddhist manuscripts at Gandan Monastery.

Speaking about the global issue of climate change, the President said, "the impact of climate change would be particularly higher on developing countries such as ours. We must work together to address this common challenge." He was happy to note that Mongolia has decided to join International Solar Alliance.

Speaking about the development projects undertaken by India in Mongolia, the President was happy to note the progress on the oil refinery project in Mongolia. He said that this project is a symbol of India-Mongolian's strong cooperation and strategic partnership. India is committed to its timely completion as it would greatly enhance Mongolia’s energy security, he added.

Also read: India, Mongolia review developmental projects, discuss cooperation in combating COVID-19

