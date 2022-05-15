Bengaluru: In the view of Buddha Purnima, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru. Earlier, BBMP had also banned the animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami. Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year, it will be observed on May 16.

ANI