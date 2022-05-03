Budaun(UP): Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police here said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budaun’s Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said. The friend was also called to the forest and raped the woman twice, officials added.

The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife. The woman told police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Siddharth Verma said, "Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case against her husband and an unknown person. The husband was trying to frame his rivals but his wife revealed the truth. Both the accused are arrested."

