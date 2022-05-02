Budaun (UP): Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police here said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budaun's Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said. The friend was also called to the forest and raped the woman twice, officials added. The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife.

The woman told police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores with them. An FIR has been registered against the husband and the friend. The husband has been detained and the hunt is on for the second man, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Siddharth Verma said.

PTI

