Ghaziabad: A Bahujan Samaj Party worker suffered a heart attack as the counting of votes at a counting center in Ghaziabad was in full swing. BSP worker was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per the information, counting of all the seats is underway at the counting center in Anaj Mandi located in the Govindpur area of Ghaziabad.

Ankit Yadav was deployed as a counting agent of BSP's candidate KK Shukla from Ghaziabad city assembly seat. Suddenly, Ankit fell on the ground and got unconscious. After which, BSP workers informed the administration and then the health department teams deployed at the center sent Ankit to the hospital in an ambulance.

The counting for assembly election for Ghaziabad assembly seat is currently on and the fight is between BJP's Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, and former BJP leader Krishan Kumar Shukla, who recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In the latest update, Atul Garg is leading.

Read: SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends