Pratapgarh: BSP candidate from the Pratapgarh Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Tripathi, has courted controversy for making a statement against Samajwadi Party candidate from the Raniganj assembly seat, RK Verma.

Hitting out at SP candidate, BSP candidate Ashutosh Tripathi, said, "Doctor sahab has gone mad. He does not know the ground reality. Earlier, he won election in a fluke, but this time around, Brahmins and Savarna have become alert and united, they will teach a lesson to those who indulge in caste politics.,"

BSP nominee kicks up a row with unsavoury remarks

Samajwadi Party candidate from Raniganj assembly seat RK Verma is assuming that only Samajwadis will make it to UP assembly polls. "But, RK Verma has become blind due to power. People will teach him a befitting reply. Doctor sahab will be forced to grab aala (stethoscope) again," said Ashutosh Tripathi, adding, "Brahmins and Savarna are organised this time. Those treating UP Brahmins shabbily their hands will be broken, eyes gouged out."