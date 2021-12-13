New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for alleged misuse of stringent penal laws on protesters who were holding a peaceful movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He also said that the Central Government should withdraw the CAA. The BSP MP demanded immediate release of those who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Under the CAA, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of the Hindu, Christian, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities who arrived in India due to religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

