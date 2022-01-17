Lucknow: Due to a severe stomach ache on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Gazipur, Afzal Ansari, was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. Afzal Ansari is also the elder brother of UP don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Doctors attending to Gazipur MP said that he was suffering from 'stomach infection' said the source. The Gazipur MP was shifted to the ICU ward when his medical condition deteriorated, added the source.

Recently, Sibakatullah Ansari the elder brother of Afzal Ansari had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP); whereas his younger brother and strongman Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari brothers are playing a key role in UP politics with a stronghold on 24 assembly constituencies in the state, stated the source.