Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released the list of 6 more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Mushtaq Ahmed has been declared the candidate from the Pilibhit seat, Mohan Swaroop Verma from the Barkheda seat, Ashok Kumar Raja from the Puranpur seat, Ashish Pratap Singh from Sevata seat of Sitapur, Pushpendra Kumar from Sidhauli seat, and Shobhit Pathak from Hardoi Sadar.

Earlier, BSP had declared candidates for 225 seats. The seats of 2 candidates have been changed including Brij Kishore Verma, who has been declared a candidate in place of Prem Singh Chandel of Bhagwantnagar of Unnao distri,ct and Sevak Lal Rawat who has been fielded in place of Vinay Chaudhary on the reserved seat of Mohan.

Meanwhile, Mayawati has attacked the central government on the Pegasus espionage case. She said, "New revelations are being made in this very serious matter and the silence of the Center is raising questions."

