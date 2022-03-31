Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati has attacked the Union government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel after the formation of government in five states. Expressing concern over the increasing prices of petrol and diesel every day, Mayawati tweeted, "After the completion of Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the prices of diesel and petrol were increased several times. The price rise is hitting the poor and middle class. Hence, the Union government should take appropriate steps to control the hike in prices of diesel and patrol."

BSP supremo Mayawati