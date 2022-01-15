Muzaffarnagar: BSP leader Arshad Rana from Charthawal Kasba in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 'wept inconsolably' and also threatened to immolate himself. Arshad accused a senior BSP leader Shamsuddin Raeen of taking Rs 67 lakh from him two years ago for the allotment of party ticket to him from Charthawal seat and without taking him into confidence, allotted the party ticket to Salman Sayeed son of Congress leader and former UP home minister, S Saiduzzaman. He also threatened to 'immolate' himself, in the absence of 'justice' by the party.

Arshad also alleged that he came to know about the allotment of party ticket to Salman Sayeed, when BSP supremo Tweeted about the same, a day ago.

He lashed out at BSP leaders on Facebook/ He went to Kotwali police station along with his supporters. In a written complaint to the SHO of the police station, he alleged, "Shamsuddin Raeen took Rs 67 lakh for giving me party ticket from Charthawal seat. The money must be returned to me as well as action should be initiated against Shamsuddin Raeen."

Arshad also blamed party leaders 'for making a mockery of him.

Anand Dev Mishra, Inspector of Kotwali police station, said, "Probe into the matter has begun. Action will taken as per the investigation findings."

On the other hand, BSP district president, Satish Ravi, said, "I don't know anything about Arshad Rana episode. It is also not clear--whether Arshad Rana is in party or not. I don't have any information about him from the organization."