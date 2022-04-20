Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A BSP leader has been accused of sodomizing a teenager after the family members lodged a complaint on Monday with the SSP office. The Meerut police have started investigating the matter. According to the information, the BSP leader took the boy to his Zaidi farm located in the Nauchandi police station area, where he sodomized the child and made a video, and threatened him of putting it on social media.

The accused has been continuously blackmailing the victim's family. But now the family has demanded strict action by submitting a complaint letter to the SSP's office. At the same time, the police have assured strict action after investigating the matter. The victim's father said that his son studies in a private college and is fond of singing songs and Shayari. Because of this, the BSP leader living in the area often used to take his son with him to the rallies and meetings held during assembly elections.

Also Read: Haryana Police arrests 40-year-old for raping one-and-half old girl

It is alleged that during the assembly elections, the BSP leader took the victim with him by saying that there was a meeting at Zaidi Farm in the Nauchandi area. After that, the accused molested the victim. The accused had also made a video of the act. The accused even continued to molest him by threatening to make the video viral. Unable to take this blackmail, the family of the victim. has reached out to the Meerut police with their complaint.