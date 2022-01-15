Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced candidates for 53 seats for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. A total of 58 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The announcement was made by BSP supremo Mayawati at a press conference.

She alleged that casteist, communal-minded governments stopped the popular schemes of BSP safeguarding the interests of Dalits.

"BSP will not allow injustice to happen to Brahmins, minorities, women. When we come to power there will be rule of law. We will work for the betterment of every class. The year 2022 will prove to be full of hope and welfare. BSP will come to power this time and will fulfil every promise," said Mayawati.