Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Wednesday targetted both BJP and Samajwadi Party while addressing a rally in Lucknow during her ongoing electoral campaign in the state. The event held to make strategies for the 46 constituencies going to polls in the third phase, saw the BSP chief talking about the party's plans for development, while also slamming the two major contenders, BJP and SP, ahead of the next electoral phase.

"Under BJP, cases were registered against youth for protesting. If BSP comes to power, these cases will be withdrawn after inquiry. Also, the older pension plan for government employees will be restored. Lucknow, as well as other districts in the state, will be further developed", she said.

Noting that SP's governance displayed an undertone of partiality for one particular community, Mayawati stated that "SP is a government of goons. Riots increase under their rule. Development occurs for only one community and region. It is also against the backward communities. It had torn the bill in parliament seeking reservation in promotion".

Also read: BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh means control over mafia and goonda raj: Modi

Throwing barbs at the BJP, on the other hand, she said the "casteist mindset was clearly visible" in them as well. "Atrocities against Dalits have increased under the BJP government, the latest being the Unnao case. Its attitude towards minorities is also not right. Only the BSP can rid people of all this", she said. The party chief also said that BSP would ensure better governance by making policies based on social welfare. The third phase of UP elections on February 20 will see 59 seats going to polls.