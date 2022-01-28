Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced the list of 53 candidates for the fourth phase of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, wherein candidature for assembly seats in nine districts including Lucknow have been finalised by the party chief Mayawati.

The list includes candidates for the seats from the Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts which will go for polls in the fourth phase of the upcoming assembly elections.

In an attempt to simplify the caste equation, the party has included people from all castes and classes in a total of 53 seats. It also seems that the party has also taken into consideration the winning potential of the candidates at a local level.

Some of the prominent names included in the list are Mohan Bajpai (Lakhimpur), Khurshid Ansari (Sitapur), Devendra Singh (Unnao), Ayub Ahmed (Fatehpur), Mohd Ashraf Saraini (Rae Bareilly), Anish Khan (Bisalpur), Dr Zakir Hussain (Palia), Krishna Kumar Singh (Bilgram Mallavan), Abdul Mannan (Sandila), Kayam Raza Khan (Lucknow West), Anil Pandey (Lucknow Cantt) Farid Ahmed (Hussainganj), Dashrath Lal Saroj (Khaga) and Devendra Kumar Saroj (Mohanlalganj), Lajwanti Kuril (Bachhrawan) and Anjali Maurya (Unchahar) among others.

The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 will commence on February 23, 2022, as announced by the authorities earlier.