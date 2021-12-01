Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Border Security Force(BSF) is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on Wednesday. BSF protects the Indian borders along with other hostile situations acting as the primary security force of India.

"01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," tweeted BSF.

In the Jammu division erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, BSF is manning about 192 km of the International Border with Pakistan and is also deployed on Line of Control along with the Indian Army. The year 2021 witnessed manifold challenges from the counterpart like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts but true to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

As a result of robust domination and surveillance on the International Border, there has been continued peace on the Jammu International Border. BSF Jammu has continuously carried out anti-tunnel drives along International Border and due to its efforts, it was able to detect two tunnels on International Border in the month of January 2021 and made a huge dent in the infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan.

The troops of BSF were also able to neutralize one Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from the Kathua border on June 23, 2021, wherein BSF seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics in this successful operation on the International Border.

In the Jammu area, BSF Jammu has been at the forefront in assisting the border population. The coordination with villagers and BSF has been very cordial and friendly and they also provided medical help and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to the border population and made available medical items, face masks and sanitisers to the population. They also organised various awareness programmes related to COVID-19 thus helping people to manage the crisis.

BSF also undertook several Civic Action camps, catering to the needs of the border population where Medical equipment, sports items, water cooler etc were provided. The border population was also made aware of the drone operations carried out by Pakistan based ANE's and many drone awareness programmes were organized by BSF with the border population.

True to its tradition of 'Jeevan Paryant Kartavya', BSF Jammu has been guarding the challenging International border of Jammu with an utmost vigil and definite resolve while inculcating a sense of security among the border population.

(agency inputs)

