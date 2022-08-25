Jammu: Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot at an intruder from the Pakistan side along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of the Jammu region in the early hours of Thursday and recovered eight kgs of narcotics in the Samba sector of the Jammu region. After the Indian troops opened fire, the intruder sustained bleeding injuries and he managed to crawl back into the Pakistan side.

Also read: Militant hideout busted in Baramulla, blankets, other logistics recovered

The troops found blood stains on the spot from where the intruder disappeared back into the Pakistani side. By preventing the intrusion, the Jammu troops foiled a major smuggling bid along the international border in the Samba area. BSF troops first noticed a suspicious movement of one person near the international border from the Pakistan side, carrying a bag on his shoulders. The troops immediately fired on the intruder and injured him. When the spot was searched, eight packets (about eight kgs) of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered.