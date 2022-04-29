Amritsar: The Border Security Force, in the wee hours of Friday, intercepted a Chinese-made drone from the Amritsar sector of the India-Pakistan border, near Dhanoe Kalan village. As per drill, the troops, who were patrolling the area at the time, shot it down and cordoned off the area. Police and security agencies were subsequently informed about the incident.

A BSF official said that the object was illuminated initially using para bombs, and then several shots were fired to bring it down. "The quadcopter was coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by its troops in Ram Tirath area of Amritsar sector," he further said.

At around 6:15 am, the armed forces carried out an intensive search of the area in question, recovering the quadcopter in question. It was identified as a made-in-China drone, DJI Matrice-300.

