Ferozpur: The BSF troops deployed in Punjab have captured a hexacopter (drone) flying at a low height on the Ferozpur border area on Friday night. The drone had reportedly entered the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. Senior BSF officers have reached and are supervising search operations in the area as informed by a senior BSF officer.

Similar sightings of such drones were previously observed by the officers deployed in the Ferozpur area earlier this month. This is the first time a drone has been caught and reveals that its production is rooted in China with the 'Made in China' tag.